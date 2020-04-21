State report: 22 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County nursing homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Twenty two COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County took place in nursing homes according to data provided by New York State.
The data collected shows all the deaths — presumed COVID-19 deaths as well as
confirmed COVID-19 deaths — in nursing homes or adult care facilities across the state.
St Johns Health Care Corporation was listed specifically as having eight residents die during the pandemic. Nursing homes with fewer than five deaths were excluded due to privacy according to the state.
Currently, there have been 1,035 confirmed cases in Monroe County. Of those 1,035 cases, 94 people are hospitalized and 28 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 8,814 tests with 7,779 coming back negative.