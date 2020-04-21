1  of  75
State report: 22 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County nursing homes

by: WROC Staff

A doctor shows a negative quick coronavirus test in a tent set up at the entrance of a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Venezuela is going about testing its citizens unlike any other country: Mass deployment of a rapid blood antibody test from China that checks for proteins that develop a week or more after someone is infected, while using on a much smaller scale the gold-standard nasal swab exam that detects the virus from the onset. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Twenty two COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County took place in nursing homes according to data provided by New York State.

The data collected shows all the deaths — presumed COVID-19 deaths as well as
confirmed COVID-19 deaths — in nursing homes or adult care facilities across the state.

St Johns Health Care Corporation was listed specifically as having eight residents die during the pandemic. Nursing homes with fewer than five deaths were excluded due to privacy according to the state.

MORE | As nursing home deaths rise, Alliance for Senior Care tries to slow spread

Currently, there have been 1,035 confirmed cases in Monroe County. Of those 1,035 cases, 94 people are hospitalized and 28 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 8,814 tests with 7,779 coming back negative.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

