219 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,877 confirmed cases, 195 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 219 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Saturday.

To date, officials report 2,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 25 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,877 cases, 195 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up six from Saturday.

To date, Monroe County has received 41,459 tests with 38,582 coming back negative.

At this time 824 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 308 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 952 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,706 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.