218 new cases, 14 new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 218 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 new deaths in Monroe County on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 205. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.8 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region, 221 people are hospitalized with the virus. Health officials say 49 of them are in the ICU.

Health officials say 1,263 people have died from the virus in Monroe County.

The dates of the new deaths occurred on January 15 and between March 30 and May 2 of this year.

According to health officials, 71 of the new cases are among those 19 and younger. Seventy-three of the new cases are among those in their 20s and 30s.