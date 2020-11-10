217 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Tuesday, 12th straight day with zero deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 217 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county’s seven-day rolling average is now 179 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 3.95% in Monroe County.

For the 12th straight day, officials reported no new virus deaths in the county, leaving the to-date total at 307.

Officials say 136 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 31 in the ICU.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: