217 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Tuesday, 12th straight day with zero deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 217 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county’s seven-day rolling average is now 179 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 3.95% in Monroe County.

For the 12th straight day, officials reported no new virus deaths in the county, leaving the to-date total at 307.

Officials say 136 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 31 in the ICU.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
4Male under 10
14Female 10-19
6Male 10-19
31Female in her 20s
30Male in his 20s
7Female in her 30s
13Male in his 30s
1Blank in 30s
13Female in her 40s
13Male in his 40s
1Blank in 40s
21Female in her 50s
20Male in his 50s
1Blank in 50s
7Female in her 60s
19Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
217TOTAL NEW CASES

