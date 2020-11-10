217 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Tuesday, 12th straight day with zero deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 217 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day rolling average is now 179 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 3.95% in Monroe County.
For the 12th straight day, officials reported no new virus deaths in the county, leaving the to-date total at 307.
Officials say 136 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 31 in the ICU.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|2
|Female under 10
|4
|Male under 10
|14
|Female 10-19
|6
|Male 10-19
|31
|Female in her 20s
|30
|Male in his 20s
|7
|Female in her 30s
|13
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Blank in 30s
|13
|Female in her 40s
|13
|Male in his 40s
|1
|Blank in 40s
|21
|Female in her 50s
|20
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Blank in 50s
|7
|Female in her 60s
|19
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|6
|Male in his 70s
|3
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|217
|TOTAL NEW CASES