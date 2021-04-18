515 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this weekend, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed 217 new cases of the COVID-19 Sunday. Combined with Saturday’s total of 298, that is 515 new cases in Monroe County over the weekend

Health officials say there were no new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday, keeping the to-date total to 1,223.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 248. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.2%.

In the Finger Lakes region, 199 people are hospitalized with the virus. Sixty of them are in the ICU.

Thirty-seven of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Health officials say 101 of the new cases Sunday consisted of those who are in their 20s and 30s.