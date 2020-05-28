216 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,774 confirmed cases, 191 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 216 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up five from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 2,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,774 cases, 191 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up one from Tuesday.

