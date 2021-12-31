2,156 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 12.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 2,156 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

There were 1,290 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported today, there were 866 new positive home tests reported today, saying that there is still a backlog of cases.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,568 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 921 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 12.8%.

County health officials say 518 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 121 in an ICU.