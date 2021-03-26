                                                                                                                         
March 27 2021 02:40 pm

212 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, young adults accounting for most new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 212 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 157 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.9%.

A statement from Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza Friday:

While Monroe County’s COVID positivity rate remains relatively low, we have experienced a concerning upward trend over the past week. Nearly 20% of the cases being reported today are among young adults and children under 20 years old. I urge families to keep this in mind if they are planning to travel during Spring Break. While individuals may no longer be required to quarantine at the end of a trip, please consider doing so if you are able. In any case, while you are on vacation and upon your return, I urge you to strictly observe the precautions we know work. Limit your gatherings, wear a mask, maintain physical distance, wash your hands and call your doctor right away if you are not feeling well.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,200.

Officials say 143 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 32 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 120,467 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 237,313 people in the county have received at least one dose — 32% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
6Male under 10
18Female 10-19
23Male 10-19
18Female in her 20s
19Male in his 20s
18Female in 30s
26Male in his 30s
1Blank in 30s
10Female in her 40s
12Male in his 40s
15Female in her 50s
14Male in his 50s
10Female in her 60s
9Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
212TOTAL NEW CASES

