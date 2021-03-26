212 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, young adults accounting for most new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 212 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county is now averaging 157 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.9%.
A statement from Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza Friday:
“While Monroe County’s COVID positivity rate remains relatively low, we have experienced a concerning upward trend over the past week. Nearly 20% of the cases being reported today are among young adults and children under 20 years old. I urge families to keep this in mind if they are planning to travel during Spring Break. While individuals may no longer be required to quarantine at the end of a trip, please consider doing so if you are able. In any case, while you are on vacation and upon your return, I urge you to strictly observe the precautions we know work. Limit your gatherings, wear a mask, maintain physical distance, wash your hands and call your doctor right away if you are not feeling well.“
County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,200.
Officials say 143 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 32 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 120,467 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 237,313 people in the county have received at least one dose — 32% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|6
|Female under 10
|6
|Male under 10
|18
|Female 10-19
|23
|Male 10-19
|18
|Female in her 20s
|19
|Male in his 20s
|18
|Female in 30s
|26
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Blank in 30s
|10
|Female in her 40s
|12
|Male in his 40s
|15
|Female in her 50s
|14
|Male in his 50s
|10
|Female in her 60s
|9
|Male in his 60s
|3
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|212
|TOTAL NEW CASES