212 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 212 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 205 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of X.X%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,249.

Officials say 232 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 47 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 313,329 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 382,247 have received at least one dose — 51.5% of the county population.

Here is the county’s breakdown of the cases by demographic: