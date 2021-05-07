212 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 212 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 205 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of X.X%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,249.

Officials say 232 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 47 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 313,329 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 382,247 have received at least one dose — 51.5% of the county population.

Here is the county’s breakdown of the cases by demographic:

9Female under 10
8Male under 10
25Female 10-19
18Male 10-19
21Female in her 20s
18Male in his 20s
24Female in 30s
21Male in his 30s
16Female in her 40s
6Male in his 40s
12Female in her 50s
7Male in his 50s
6Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
0Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
212TOTAL NEW CASES

