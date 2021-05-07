212 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 212 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county is now averaging 205 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of X.X%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,249.
Officials say 232 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 47 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 313,329 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 382,247 have received at least one dose — 51.5% of the county population.
Here is the county’s breakdown of the cases by demographic:
|9
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|25
|Female 10-19
|18
|Male 10-19
|21
|Female in her 20s
|18
|Male in his 20s
|24
|Female in 30s
|21
|Male in his 30s
|16
|Female in her 40s
|6
|Male in his 40s
|12
|Female in her 50s
|7
|Male in his 50s
|6
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|3
|Female in her 70s
|5
|Male in his 70s
|3
|Female in her 80s
|0
|Male in his 80s
|0
|Female in her 90s
|0
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|212
|TOTAL NEW CASES