Closings
211 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,742 confirmed cases, 190 hospitalized

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 211 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up 13 from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 2,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 39 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,742 cases, 186 people are hospitalized and 18 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up four from Tuesday.

Officials reported an error in Tuesday’s update, saying in part Wednesday: “The release issued at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 incorrectly reported 176 hospitalizations. The correct number was 186 hospitalizations for Tuesday, May 26, 2020.”

To date, Monroe County has received 36,586 tests with 33,844 coming back negative.

At this time 977 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 459 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 1,059 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,472 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Wednesday, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Bob Duffy, who was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to oversee the region’s reopening efforts, said there was no final decision yet on if the Rochester and Finger Lakes region would advance to phase two of reopening as scheduled Friday. Click here for more from Duffy’s Wednesday briefing.

Also Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo traveled south to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House. Cuomo said he and Trump had a “good conversation,” and he again called on the federal government to offer more assistance to states most impacted by the pandemic. Click here for more from Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing.

