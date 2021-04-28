206 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 206 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 216 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,244.

Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 272,807 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 362,713 have received at least one dose — 48.9% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: