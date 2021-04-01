205 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 205 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county is now averaging 179 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%.
County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,206.
Officials say 159 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 154,536 county residents are fully vaccinated and 257,701 residents have received at least one dose — 34.7% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|7
|Female under 10
|6
|Male under 10
|16
|Female 10-19
|11
|Male 10-19
|17
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|24
|Female in 30s
|25
|Male in his 30s
|17
|Female in her 40s
|10
|Male in his 40s
|16
|Female in her 50s
|12
|Male in his 50s
|8
|Female in her 60s
|10
|Male in his 60s
|5
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|0
|Female in her 90s
|0
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|205
|TOTAL NEW CASES