205 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 205 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 179 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,206.

Officials say 159 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 154,536 county residents are fully vaccinated and 257,701 residents have received at least one dose — 34.7% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

7Female under 10
6Male under 10
16Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
17Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
24Female in 30s
25Male in his 30s
17Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
16Female in her 50s
12Male in his 50s
8Female in her 60s
10Male in his 60s
5Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
205TOTAL NEW CASES

