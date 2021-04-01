205 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 205 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 179 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,206.

Officials say 159 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 154,536 county residents are fully vaccinated and 257,701 residents have received at least one dose — 34.7% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

7 Female under 10 6 Male under 10 16 Female 10-19 11 Male 10-19 17 Female in her 20s 15 Male in his 20s 24 Female in 30s 25 Male in his 30s 17 Female in her 40s 10 Male in his 40s 16 Female in her 50s 12 Male in his 50s 8 Female in her 60s 10 Male in his 60s 5 Female in her 70s 3 Male in his 70s 2 Female in her 80s 1 Male in his 80s 0 Female in her 90s 0 Male in his 90s 0 Female 100+ 0 Male 100+ 205 TOTAL NEW CASES

