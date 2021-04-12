205 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1 new death, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 205 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Monday’s update comes after health officials reported 520 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The county is now averaging 255 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.
County officials reported one new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,211.
Officials say 203 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since February 27 (210).
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 213,616 county residents are fully vaccinated and 309,844 residents have received at least one dose — 41.7%% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|8
|Female under 10
|9
|Male under 10
|18
|Female 10-19
|14
|Male 10-19
|23
|Female in her 20s
|20
|Male in his 20s
|20
|Female in 30s
|26
|Male in his 30s
|12
|Female in her 40s
|13
|Male in his 40s
|12
|Female in her 50s
|7
|Male in his 50s
|5
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Non-binary in 60s
|4
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|3
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|205
|TOTAL NEW CASES