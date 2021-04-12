205 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1 new death, 3.1% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 205 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s update comes after health officials reported 520 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The county is now averaging 255 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

County officials reported one new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,211.

Officials say 203 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since February 27 (210).

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 213,616 county residents are fully vaccinated and 309,844 residents have received at least one dose — 41.7%% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

8Female under 10
9Male under 10
18Female 10-19
14Male 10-19
23Female in her 20s
20Male in his 20s
20Female in 30s
26Male in his 30s
12Female in her 40s
13Male in his 40s
12Female in her 50s
7Male in his 50s
5Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
4Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
205TOTAL NEW CASES

