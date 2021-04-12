205 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1 new death, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 205 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s update comes after health officials reported 520 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The county is now averaging 255 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported one new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,211.

Officials say 203 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since February 27 (210).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 213,616 county residents are fully vaccinated and 309,844 residents have received at least one dose — 41.7%% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: