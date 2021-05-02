204 new COVID-19 cases, 2.9% positivity rate in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 204 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 212. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.9%.

In the Finger Lakes region, 201 people are hospitalized with the virus. Health officials say 46 of them are in the ICU.

Fifty-four of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Eighty-three of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.