200 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 179 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.5%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 189 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 51 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,398 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 459,666 county residents are fully vaccinated and 492,232 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 66.3% of the county population.