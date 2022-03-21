ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday. To date, health officials have reported 1,807 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

Officials said Monday there are currently 134 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with COVID-19, including 26 in an ICU — down 34 and 2, respectively, from last Monday.

Officials also reported 727 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since last Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day to 104, up from 75 one week ago.