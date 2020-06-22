2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 6 new confirmed cases, 106 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 261 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 3,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including only six new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,362 cases, 106 people are hospitalized and 12 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 65,186 tests with 61,824 coming back negative.

At this time 503 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 186 are in isolation.

Officials say there are XXX active cases in Monroe County, and XXX have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.