Prude Death Investigation

2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 23 new cases

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the to-date total to 6,104

Officials also reported two new virus deaths, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 302. Prior to Tuesday’s update, the county had zero COVID-19 deaths for six straight days.

Officials report 30 people in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus while seven people are receiving treatment in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials say there are 382 active cases, while 5,400 have recovered.

Currently 1,861 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine while 427 are in isolation.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

1Female under 10
1Male under 10
4Female 10-19
4Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
1Male in his 20s
3Female in her 30s
 Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
23TOTAL NEW CASES

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Check back with news 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss