2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 23 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the to-date total to 6,104

Officials also reported two new virus deaths, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 302. Prior to Tuesday’s update, the county had zero COVID-19 deaths for six straight days.

Officials report 30 people in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus while seven people are receiving treatment in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials say there are 382 active cases, while 5,400 have recovered.

Currently 1,861 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine while 427 are in isolation.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

1 Female under 10 1 Male under 10 4 Female 10-19 4 Male 10-19 2 Female in her 20s 1 Male in his 20s 3 Female in her 30s Male in his 30s 2 Female in her 40s Male in his 40s 1 Female in her 50s 3 Male in his 50s Female in her 60s Male in his 60s 1 Female in her 70s Male in his 70s Female in her 80s Male in his 80s Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 23 TOTAL NEW CASES

