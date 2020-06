ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 257 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 3,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 20 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,322 cases, 111 people are hospitalized and 13 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.