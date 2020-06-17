2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 19 new confirmed cases, 123 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 254 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 3,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,281 cases, 123 people are hospitalized and 15 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 61,330 tests with 58,049 coming back negative.

At this time 468 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 285 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 543 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,484 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.