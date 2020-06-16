2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 16 new confirmed cases, 131 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 252 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Monday. [250]

To date, officials report 3,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 16 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,262 cases, 131 people are hospitalized and 16 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 60,467 tests with 57,205 coming back negative.

At this time 477 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 186 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 802 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,208 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.