1st COVID-19 death in Wyoming County

by: WROC Staff

WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) — Wyoming County officials have reported the area’s first COVID-19 related death.

Jerry Davis, Chariman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors announced the death Monday afternoon.

“This morning, one of the two COVID-19 residents at the Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) skilled nursing facility has died,” Davis said in a press release. “The patient had been cared for in isolation since being tested.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the resident,” said Joseph McTernan, WCCHS CEO, in a statement. “As we grieve, the safety of our residents, patients, staff and the community remains our focus.”

According to officials, the following safety precautions have been put in place at the nursing facility:

  • All staff are screened including temperature prior to entering the facility
  • Visitor restrictions remain in place
  • All staff members continue to take aggressive infection control measures and are using personal protective equipment

Officials say, New York State Department of Health epidemiology staff and Wyoming County Health Department staff continue to work with the WCCHS nursing facility, providing guidance and instruction. The source of the infections has not been determined.

