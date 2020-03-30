1st COVID-19 death in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee County Department of Health officials have confirmed their area’s first COVID-19 death.

Statements

“Today, I am reporting that an individual (over 65 years of age and who had underlying health conditions) who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away,” stated Paul Pettit, Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “This is our first confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Genesee County. Due to privacy issues, I will be not releasing further details about this individual. I would like to express my sincerest sympathy for the individual’s family and friends.

“I am deeply saddened to learn from Paul Pettit of the death of a resident of our county,” stated Rochelle Stein, Chair of the Genesee County Legislature. ‘Our entire community grieves this loss. My heart is with the resident’s family, and I ask the community to join me in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.

“We continue to encourage social distancing, especially if you have older family members or family with underlying health conditions,” stated Pettit. “If you are unwell with any symptoms, please limit contact with our most vulnerable population. Keep in touch by phone, FaceTime, cards, and/or letters so your loved ones know they are being thought of. Ask other family or friends who are not sick or potentially exposed to check in on your loved ones and/or assist with errands.”