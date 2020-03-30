1st COVID-19 death in Genesee County

Breaking News
8 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 257 cases, 25 patients in ICU
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task force Monday briefing
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

1st COVID-19 death in Genesee County

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee County Department of Health officials have confirmed their area’s first COVID-19 death.

Statements

“Today, I am reporting that an individual (over 65 years of age and who had underlying health conditions) who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away,” stated Paul Pettit, Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “This is our first confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Genesee County. Due to privacy issues, I will be not releasing further details about this individual. I would like to express my sincerest sympathy for the individual’s family and friends.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

“I am deeply saddened to learn from Paul Pettit of the death of a resident of our county,” stated Rochelle Stein, Chair of the Genesee County Legislature. ‘Our entire community grieves this loss. My heart is with the resident’s family, and I ask the community to join me in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.

“We continue to encourage social distancing, especially if you have older family members or family with underlying health conditions,” stated Pettit. “If you are unwell with any symptoms, please limit contact with our most vulnerable population. Keep in touch by phone, FaceTime, cards, and/or letters so your loved ones know they are being thought of. Ask other family or friends who are not sick or potentially exposed to check in on your loved ones and/or assist with errands.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss