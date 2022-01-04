1,995 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Tuesday, 18.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,995 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials say there were 1,070 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, and there were 925 new positive home tests reported as the health department continues to work through a backlog of cases reported due to the holidays.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,606 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 1,699 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported Tuesday a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 18.5%.

County officials say 531 people in the Finger Lakes region are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 121 in an ICU — up 10 and 5, respectively, from Monday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population.

