198 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,704 confirmed cases, 176 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 198 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 2,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 28 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,704 cases, 176 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is down by five from Monday.

To date, Monroe County has received 35,985 tests with 33,281 coming back negative.

Officials say there are 1,083 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,423 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 73 New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19, the lowest daily toll since early March.

