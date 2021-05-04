197 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5 new deaths, 3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 213 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported five new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,249. Officials say these deaths occurred between April 8 and April 26.

Officials say 221 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 295,069 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 376,430 have received at least one dose — 50.7% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: