197 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5 new deaths, 3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county is now averaging 213 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.
County officials reported five new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,249. Officials say these deaths occurred between April 8 and April 26.
Officials say 221 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 295,069 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 376,430 have received at least one dose — 50.7% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|6
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|20
|Female 10-19
|24
|Male 10-19
|20
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|22
|Female in 30s
|20
|Male in his 30s
|17
|Female in her 40s
|8
|Male in his 40s
|12
|Female in her 50s
|9
|Male in his 50s
|7
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|197
|TOTAL NEW CASES