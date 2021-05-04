197 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5 new deaths, 3% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 213 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.

County officials reported five new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,249. Officials say these deaths occurred between April 8 and April 26.

Officials say 221 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 46in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 295,069 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 376,430 have received at least one dose — 50.7% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
8Male under 10
20Female 10-19
24Male 10-19
20Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
22Female in 30s
20Male in his 30s
17Female in her 40s
8Male in his 40s
12Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
197TOTAL NEW CASES

