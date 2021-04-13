197 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 262 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2% — the highest it has been since February 3.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,211.

Officials say 208 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 49 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since February 27 (210).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 218,783 county residents are fully vaccinated and 314,698 residents have received at least one dose — 42.40%of the county population.

