197 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 262 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2% — the highest it has been since February 3.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,211.

Officials say 208 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 49 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since February 27 (210).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 218,783 county residents are fully vaccinated and 314,698 residents have received at least one dose — 42.40%of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

12Female under 10
10Male under 10
9Female 10-19
15Male 10-19
28Female in her 20s
19Male in his 20s
17Female in 30s
18Male in his 30s
19Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
10Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
197TOTAL NEW CASES

