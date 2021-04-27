196 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 18 new deaths, 2.8% average positivity rate

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 196 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 223 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8%.

County officials reported 18 new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,244. Officials say those deaths occurred between April 10 and April 20.

Officials say 207 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
10Male under 10
9Female 10-19
15Male 10-19
24Female in her 20s
20Male in his 20s
30Female in 30s
12Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
6Male in his 40s
11Female in her 50s
13Male in his 50s
9Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
196TOTAL NEW CASES

