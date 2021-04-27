196 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 18 new deaths, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 196 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 223 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 18 new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,244. Officials say those deaths occurred between April 10 and April 20.

Officials say 207 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

The ages of the new cases are as follows: