ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 195 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials say there were 125 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 70 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,753 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the county is now averaging 213 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 400 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 526,475 county residents have received a completed vaccine series — 70.9% of the county’s population — 279,400 people have received a booster dose.