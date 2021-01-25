193 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate drops to 4.9%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 193 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It’s the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since November 17 (187).

The county is now averaging 318 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.9%, the lowest since November 28 (4.88%).

Officials also announced zero new virus deaths in the county Monday, leaving the to-date total at 893. It was the third day in a row of no new COVID-19 deaths reported for Monroe County.

Officials say 701 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 138 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: