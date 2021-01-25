                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

193 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate drops to 4.9%

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 193 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It’s the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since November 17 (187).

The county is now averaging 318 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.9%, the lowest since November 28 (4.88%).

Officials also announced zero new virus deaths in the county Monday, leaving the to-date total at 893. It was the third day in a row of no new COVID-19 deaths reported for Monroe County.

Officials say 701 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 138 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

9Female under 10
4Male under 10
12Female 10-19
6Male 10-19
1Non-binary in 10s
22Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
14Female in 30s
18Male in his 30s
15Female in her 40s
12Male in his 40s
18Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
10Female in her 60s
9Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
7Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
3Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
193TOTAL NEW CASES

