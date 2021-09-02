192 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 192 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 170 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 168 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 47 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths will be weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,369 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, including eight new deaths in the latest update on August 30.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 449,165 county residents are fully vaccinated and 479,246 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 63.9% of the county population.