190 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1 new death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 190 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 199 new cases per day over the past week. Officials say they will update the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate on Tuesday.

County officials reported one new COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,207.

Officials say regional hospitalization numbers will be updated Tuesday as well.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: