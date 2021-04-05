190 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1 new death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 190 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county is now averaging 199 new cases per day over the past week. Officials say they will update the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate on Tuesday.
County officials reported one new COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,207.
Officials say regional hospitalization numbers will be updated Tuesday as well.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|6
|Female under 10
|5
|Male under 10
|11
|Female 10-19
|14
|Male 10-19
|21
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|17
|Female in 30s
|20
|Male in his 30s
|13
|Female in her 40s
|8
|Male in his 40s
|15
|Female in her 50s
|15
|Male in his 50s
|14
|Female in her 60s
|5
|Male in his 60s
|6
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|190
|TOTAL NEW CASES