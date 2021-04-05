                                                                                                                         
April 05 2021 09:20 pm

190 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1 new death

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 190 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 199 new cases per day over the past week. Officials say they will update the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate on Tuesday.

County officials reported one new COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,207.

Officials say regional hospitalization numbers will be updated Tuesday as well.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
5Male under 10
11Female 10-19
14Male 10-19
21Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
17Female in 30s
20Male in his 30s
13Female in her 40s
8Male in his 40s
15Female in her 50s
15Male in his 50s
14Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
190TOTAL NEW CASES

