ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As health experts keep their eyes on the omicron sub-variant that appears to be the most contagious strain of COVID yet, they want to remind everyone the vaccine is still the best weapon to avoid future outbreaks.

But are enough people vaccinated to avoid that now?

Over 14.5 million people across all of New York are fully vaccinated, almost three quarters of the state’s population. But when you narrow down zip codes in rural counties or urban in communities like 14613 in Rochester, more than half the eligible population is still unvaccinated.

Of the 30 zip codes in Monroe County with the lowest vaccine rates, 19 are in Rochester. Neighborhoods in 14613 area are second to last with only 48.2% fully vaccinated.

For Dyyonna Cooper, it’s not a big deal. “I have not thought about it and I don’t believe in it so I’m just not going to get it,” Cooper said.

For people like Karin House-Goodrich who have asthma and several other medical conditions, living around low vaccine rates is a major concern. She fears it’s more likely she’ll catch the virus anytime she goes out.

“The outcome is if they aren’t vaccinated and they end up with COVID they’re going to pass it around to people like me and people are stubborn and that’s just dumb,” she said.

Locals in these communities tell us politics and conspiracy theories play a small part in low vaccine rates.

While the medical community says the new BA.2 sub-variant may be more contagious than the initial omicron strain, doctors have concluded every vaccine dose still severely lowers its threat.

Dr. Emil Lesho an infection disease physician with Rochester General Hospital said, “You’re very much unlikely to require hospitalizations or be in the ICU admissions if you’re fully vaccinated and boosted. Even in settings of BA.2.”

All those in the public we spoke to who are fully vaccinated still have concerns that their neighborhoods are vulnerable to future outbreaks with these current vaccine levels being too low.

You can still find out where doses are being given by going visiting your county’s department of health website. Across rural counties in the Finger Lakes region vaccine rates have been even lower than Rochester.

In Monroe County, there are still more than 210,000 people who are unvaccinated.