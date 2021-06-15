19 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 0.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 25 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.8%.

County officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,320.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 70 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 16 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 400,212 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 436,323 have received at least one dose — 58.8% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: