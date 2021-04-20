189 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 189 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s update put Monroe County over 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first confirmed case 406 days ago.

The county is now averaging 241 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported three new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,226. Officials say these deaths occurred between April 10 and April 13.

Officials say 228 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard Monday, 242,484 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 341,985 have received at least one dose — 46.1% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: