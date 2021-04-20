189 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 189 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s update put Monroe County over 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first confirmed case 406 days ago.

The county is now averaging 241 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

County officials reported three new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,226. Officials say these deaths occurred between April 10 and April 13.

Officials say 228 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard Monday, 242,484 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 341,985 have received at least one dose — 46.1% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

7Female under 10
8Male under 10
12Female 10-19
14Male 10-19
24Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
20Female in 30s
17Male in his 30s
1Blank in 30s
14Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
11Female in her 50s
13Male in his 50s
11Female in her 60s
4Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
189TOTAL NEW CASES

