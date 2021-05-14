188 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 188 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 181 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267.

Officials say 200 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 49 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 342,071 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 391,970 have received at least one dose — 52.8% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
9Male under 10
16Female 10-19
19Male 10-19
19Female in her 20s
20Male in his 20s
19Female in 30s
12Male in his 30s
12Female in her 40s
11Male in his 40s
1Non-binary in 40s
13Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
188TOTAL NEW CASES

