188 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 188 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 181 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267.

Officials say 200 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 49 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 342,071 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 391,970 have received at least one dose — 52.8% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: