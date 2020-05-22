188 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,577 confirmed cases, hospitalizations rise to 171

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 188 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 2,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 70 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,577 cases, 171 people are hospitalized and 15 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up by 14 from Tuesday.

To date, Monroe County has received 33,304 tests with 30,727 coming back negative.

Officials say there are 1,114 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,275 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.