187 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, virus hospitalizations surpass 200 for first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 187 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 257 new cases per day.

Officials say the county’s seven-day positivity rate is currently 4.63%. That’s a larger sample size than Monroe County’s yellow zone positivity rate, of which the seven-day rolling average is 5.13%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office data announced Tuesday.

Health department officials reported zero virus deaths Tuesday, leaving the to-date total at 309. Tuesday was the fifth straight day of no coronavirus deaths for Monroe County.

There are currently 206 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 40 in an ICU unit. The 206 figure is the highest regional hospitalization rate the county has reported since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
1Male under 10
13Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
1Non-binary 10-19
24Female in her 20s
17Male in his 20s
19Female in her 30s
16Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
13Male in his 40s
1Non-binary in 40s
9Female in her 50s
12Male in his 50s
10Female in her 60s
11Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
187TOTAL NEW CASES

