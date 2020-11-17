187 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, virus hospitalizations surpass 200 for first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 187 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 257 new cases per day.

Officials say the county’s seven-day positivity rate is currently 4.63%. That’s a larger sample size than Monroe County’s yellow zone positivity rate, of which the seven-day rolling average is 5.13%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office data announced Tuesday.

Health department officials reported zero virus deaths Tuesday, leaving the to-date total at 309. Tuesday was the fifth straight day of no coronavirus deaths for Monroe County.

There are currently 206 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 40 in an ICU unit. The 206 figure is the highest regional hospitalization rate the county has reported since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: