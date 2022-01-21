1,858 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 758 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,858 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials say all the new cases Thursday were laboratory-confirmed and that due to a technical issue, the health department was unable to report positive at-home tests.

Officials say there were 1,020 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 838 new positive at-home tests reported. The at-home test number includes tests form Thursday and today.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,644 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, the county was averaging 1,355 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 758 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 111 in an ICU, up 15 and down 9, respectively, since Thursday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 518,016 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 69.8% of the county’s population. 247,915 people have received a booster dose.