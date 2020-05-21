185 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,508 confirmed cases, hospitalizations rise to 157

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 185 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 2,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 80 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,508 cases, 157 people are hospitalized and 16 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up by nine from Tuesday.

To date, Monroe County has received 31,310 tests with 28,802 coming back negative.

Officials say there are 1,084 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,239 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there would be no in-class teaching for summer school sessions in New York state. Click here for more from the governor’s daily briefing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.