183 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 183 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 164 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.3%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 202 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 59 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,398 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 459,666 county residents are fully vaccinated and 492,232 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 66.3% of the county population.