182 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 182 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 211 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,000.

Officials say 483 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 112 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since December 6 (480).

According to the health department, the region has 36% available hospital capacity, and 28% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: