182 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

by: WROC Staff

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 182 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 211 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,000.

Officials say 483 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 112 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since December 6 (480).

According to the health department, the region has 36% available hospital capacity, and 28% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

1Female under 10
4Male under 10
17Female 10-19
8Male 10-19
19Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
16Female in 30s
17Male in his 30s
14Female in her 40s
4Male in his 40s
17Female in her 50s
16Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
10Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
4Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
4Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
182TOTAL NEW CASES

