182 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,428 confirmed cases, hospitalizations rise to 148

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 182 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 2,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 65 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,428 cases, 148 people are hospitalized and 15 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up by two from Monday.

Earlier Wednesday, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ran Singletary stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing heading in this holiday weekend. They said the expected stretch of pleasant springtime weather is likely get more people out and about, and they say wearing masks in public is essential to slowing the spread of the virus.

Also Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some small religious gatherings would be allowed, with some restrictions.

