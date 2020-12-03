181 inmates quarantined, 27 COVID-positive at Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 181 inmates were in quarantine at the Monroe County Jail as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Of those in quarantine, 27 tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said all inmates who tested positive are in the same housing unit. Others are quarantined in their cells in a number of housing units.

The sheriff’s office shared some information Thursday about how quarantined inmates are treated. According to the MCSO, they are each seen by a nurse at least twice daily. They are able to shower and use the phone at least once daily. Inmates get two free calls per week.

The sheriff’s office says the following precautions are being taken at the jail:

Daily temperature screenings for every inmate

Staff temperature screenings before entry into jail

Symptomatic inmates tested and quarantined

Symptomatic staff members are required to stay home

Inmates in close contact with symptomatic inmates tested and quarantined

Inmates isolated to individual housing units

Continuous sanitation conducted by one dedicated staff member per shift

Mandatory masking for staff and inmates

The MCSO says the overall infection rate among the inmate population stands at 3.8% as of 9 a.m. Thursday, compared to Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.47%.