180 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, more tests reported

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 119 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.6%.

“The number that we will be reporting later is 180 new cases today,” Dr. Mendoza said during Thursday’s weekly coronavirus briefing. “I do want to put that in some context. Many of you may see some reports from the national media indicating that numbers in the northeast may be more concerning than other areas in the country, but I do not think what we’re seeing today is necessarily an indication of that. We had 180 new cases, but we’re also reporting 10,000 more tests, which is 3,000 more tests than the usual average of 7,000 tests per day.”

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,188.

Officials say 134 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 101,469 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 202,716 people in the county have received at least one dose — 27.3% of the county population.