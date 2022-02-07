180 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 34 new deaths reported

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases Monday. It marks the smallest single-day increase since November 2.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The county reported 34 deaths Monday, which happened between January 19 and February 3. To date, 1,742 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 97 lab-confirmed and 83 at-home cases were reported Monday, along with 320 new cases on Saturday, and 208 on Sunday.

As of Monday, the county is now averaging 404 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 499 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 73 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 524,606 county residents have received a completed vaccine series — 70.7% of the county’s population — 279,400 people have received a booster dose.