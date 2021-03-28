180 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, positivity rate 2%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 180 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 164. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2%.

In the Finger Lakes region, 147 people are hospitalized with the virus. Thirty of them are in the ICU.

The total number of virus deaths is 1,200.

Forty-three of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Sixty-five of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.