18 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up 4 from Tuesday, 142 in mandatory quarantine

Editor’s note: Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will hold a press conference this morning to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak. That press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 18 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Wednesday morning

The number of total local cases is up 4 from 14 reported Tuesday.

There are 142 people under mandatory quarantine at this time. Of the 18 total cases, five of the people have required hospital treatment.

The first local COVID-19 related death was reported Tuesday. Alivin Simmons, a 54-year-old employee of Rochester General Hospital died Tuesday morning at RGH. Monroe County Department of Public Health officials say Simmons had “complicating factors that contributed to his death.”

The sister of the first reported COVID-19 victim who died in Monroe County is speaking out in an effort to get others to take the disease seriously. More tonight on @News_8 at 11. pic.twitter.com/ULVMaBJUEH — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) March 18, 2020

Also Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced 432 new cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the state total to more than 1,300 with 12 deaths related to the virus. New York remains the No. 1 state in the country in terms of confirmed cases.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.