179 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.1% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 179 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 193 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,263.

Officials say 219 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 51 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 333,591 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 388,692 have received at least one dose — 52.4% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

8Female under 10
10Male under 10
9Female 10-19
14Male 10-19
29Female in her 20s
11Male in his 20s
14Female in 30s
15Male in his 30s
14Female in her 40s
6Male in his 40s
17Female in her 50s
5Male in his 50s
6Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
179TOTAL NEW CASES

