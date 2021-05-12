179 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 179 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The county is now averaging 193 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,263.
Officials say 219 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 51 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 333,591 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 388,692 have received at least one dose — 52.4% of the county population.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|8
|Female under 10
|10
|Male under 10
|9
|Female 10-19
|14
|Male 10-19
|29
|Female in her 20s
|11
|Male in his 20s
|14
|Female in 30s
|15
|Male in his 30s
|14
|Female in her 40s
|6
|Male in his 40s
|17
|Female in her 50s
|5
|Male in his 50s
|6
|Female in her 60s
|7
|Male in his 60s
|7
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|3
|Male in his 80s
|2
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|179
|TOTAL NEW CASES