178 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 178 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The county is now averaging 209 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.
County officials reported five new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,249.
Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 47 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 301,567 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 379,056 have received at least one dose — 51.1% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|8
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|19
|Female 10-19
|16
|Male 10-19
|15
|Female in her 20s
|16
|Male in his 20s
|24
|Female in 30s
|12
|Male in his 30s
|15
|Female in her 40s
|3
|Male in his 40s
|7
|Female in her 50s
|9
|Male in his 50s
|3
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|7
|Female in her 70s
|2
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|3
|Male in his 80s
|3
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|178
|TOTAL NEW CASES